2017-01-13 — reuters.com
JPMorgan Chase & Co reported a 24 percent rise in fourth-quarter profits on Friday, beating analyst expectations, as its Wall Street business benefited from a surge in trading activity following the U.S. election... [ex-tax adjustments] the bank earned $1.58 per share, well above the average analyst estimate of $1.44 per share...
Revenue from fixed-income trading -- JPMorgan's most volatile business -- rose 31 percent to $3.4 billion, while stock trading revenue increased 8 percent to $1.2 billion. Bank of America Corp (BAC.N), which reported results earlier on Friday, also said trading revenue surged last quarter.
Here's a piece on BofA, to the same effect.
