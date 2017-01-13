The analysis being released Friday gives concrete details about a troubling generational divide that helps to explain much of the anxiety that defined the 2016 election. Millennials have half the net worth of boomers. Their home ownership rate is lower, while their student debt is drastically higher.

The declining fortunes of millennials could impact boomers who are retired or on the cusp of retirement. Payroll taxes from millennials helps to finance the Social Security and Medicare benefits that many boomers receive -- programs that Trump has said won't be subject to spending cuts. And those same boomers will need younger generations to buy their homes and invest in the financial markets to protect their own savings.

But... but... but... but... isn't the answer to all economic problems "more education"?? Seriously, though -- this issue of millennials not socking-away enough to continue to float social security and the financial markets is a HUGE (yooge?), un-appreciated one...