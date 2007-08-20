2017-01-13 — usnews.com

December's gain was led by a big climb in wholesale gas prices, which rose 7.8 percent. Food prices increased 0.7 percent, with chicken eggs, a volatile category, jumping 69.3 percent. Fresh fruits and melons, which soared last month, declined by the most in more than six years. ... Consumers have seen higher prices in housing and health care in recent months. That's pushed up core consumer prices, which exclude food and energy, by 2.1 percent in the past year.

