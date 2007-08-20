The weak 2016 performance reflected Icahn's bearish stance as the fund had a sizable short position in the U.S. equity market that hurt results as the S&P 500 index gained almost 10% last year. The Icahn fund had a net short position of 138% at the end of the third quarter--fourth quarter positioning has not yet been disclosed.

It's ironic that Icahn, one of the Wall Street's prominent supporters of president-elect Donald Trump, failed to capitalize on the postelection market rally in stocks.