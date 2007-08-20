2017-01-14 — financialsense.com

``At no point does either DeLong or Summers pin the tail on this donkey. Neither can, because income inequality is a symptom of the problem. That problem started the moment Nixon closed the gold window. The event is now described as "Nixon Shock".''

