With his sunny disposition and Prospero-like aptitude for mystification, Obama should have been able to convert [the discontented] or, at least, to roll over them. Instead, they kicked his ass. How? ... Obama's most grievous political wounds were self-inflicted, starting even before his election when he rushed back to Washington to help rescue Bush's Wall Street bailout. This was perhaps the first real indication that the luminous campaign speeches about generational and systemic change masked the servile psyche of a man who was desperately yearning to be embraced by the nation's political and financial elites.