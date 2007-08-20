2017-01-15 — huffingtonpost.com

``Trump's knee-jerk perception of Lewis' district is similar to views he expressed during his campaign when he characterized some black communities as crime-ridden hellholes worse than Afghanistan'' -- Trump really sounds like an out-of-touch 1980s Gordon Gekko when he says this stuff...

