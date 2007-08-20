|
2017-01-16 — reuters.com
Trust in governments, companies and the media plunged last year as ballots from the United States to Britain to the Philippines rocked political establishments and scandals hit business.
The majority of people now believe the economic and political system is failing them, according to the annual Edelman Trust Barometer, released on Monday ahead of the Jan. 17-20 World Economic Forum (WEF).
"The most shocking statistic of this whole study is that half the people who are high-income, college-educated and well-informed also believe the system doesn't work."
We're not sure what's "post-truth" about no longer having trust in elites; so we just went ahead and cropped that from the headline.
