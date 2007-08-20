|
2017-01-16
America's aging population [will be] forced by IRS regulations to take retirement withdrawals once they hit 70 1/2 years of age... over the past 2 decades Americans have consistently contributed more than they've withdrawn from tax deferred accounts, excluding recessionary periods. But that all changed in 2013 and 2014 as the first wave of Boomers hit the magical age of 70.5 with a total of $25 billion of net withdrawals in 2014 alone.
In aggregate, per the Wall Street Journal, Boomers have saved $10 trillion in various tax-deferred saving accounts. While that sounds like an impressive figure, with 75 million Boomers, it equates to an average of $133,000 per person which, needless to say, is insufficient to fund ~20 years of retirement.
