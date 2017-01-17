The company simultaneously said the investments had been in the planning stages for some time -- denying it was in response to pressure from Trump -- while also saying "this was good timing" to make the announcement.

GM said it has been shrinking its presence outside of the U.S. in recent years as it has strived to improve efficiency and has moved more efficient. On Tuesday, GM said it plans to insource more than 6,000 IT jobs that were formerly outside the U.S. -- a move that will create more than 5,000 new jobs in the U.S. over the next few years.

GM employs 56,000 hourly workers in the U.S., up from 51,000 at the end of 2009 after it emerged from bankruptcy.

As we have pointed out around here for a few years, the benefits of offshoring jobs from the US likely "peaked" a few years ago, because of rising costs overseas as well as other factors (e.g., with increased automation, the cost of each employee doesn't matter as much).