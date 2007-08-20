2017-01-17 — zerohedge.com

``I look for the stock market to make new highs in the first part of the year, but when rising interest rates bite, stocks will fall. I see a single-digit decline for the full year. Finally, Gundlach was asked "what will we be talking about this time next year." His simple answer: "Trouble in the euro zone."''

