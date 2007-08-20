2017-01-17 — wallstreetexaminer.com

``As you can see, the last week of 2016 marked a tremendous shift in gold price sentiment. From Dec. 23 to Dec. 30, the percentage of bullish gold analysts and traders soared by about 50%. The following Bloomberg survey on Jan. 6 saw another 20% increase, putting the total percent of bullish surveyed participants at 70%. They said increased bullion buying in India and looming inflation from Trump's economic policies were reasons to be optimistic about gold prices in 2017.''

