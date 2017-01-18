Despite the economic improvements, the Fed has remained cautious. "Right now our foot is still pressing on the gas pedal, though, as I noted, we have eased back a bit," Yellen said.

...

The funds rate, which banks charge to lend to each other overnight, likely will be at 3 percent by the end of 2019, a target that Yellen acknowledged is "a full percentage point lower than our estimate just three years ago."

The Fed looks set to undershoot -- as they almost always do in rate-rise cycles. This is probably a major reason that gold usually rallies hard after rate hikes begin -- because it's too little, too late.