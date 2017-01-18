2017-01-18 — wolfstreet.com

``On Tuesday, the dollar fell 1.25% against the basket of currencies in the Dollar Index. The index is down 3% since its peak at the end of 2016. US companies that report in dollars but have sales and income outside the US in other currencies -- which is much of the S&P 500 -- love this. When they translate their foreign-currency revenues and earnings into weaker dollars, they get to show more dollars.''