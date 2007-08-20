The measures, announced in a memo to employees Wednesday that was signed by the members of the management board, will affect about a quarter of employees, including vice presidents, directors and managing directors. A "limited number" of employees in crucial positions will receive a special long-term incentive, partly in stock, that will be deferred for as long as six years, according to the memo.

...

"Now that we have a clearer idea of the financial impact of the settlement with the U.S. Department of Justice and our performance for the year, we feel that tough measures are unavoidable," the bank said in the memo. "This is especially true at a time when thousands of jobs are being cut and our shareholders are not receiving an annual dividend."

The widespread bonus cuts, unprecedented in the bank's recent history, highlight the severity of its troubles, and come as fixed-income traders around the world are about to see their annual pay grow for the first time since 2012 amid a surge in bond trading, according to a November report from recruitment firm Options Group Inc.