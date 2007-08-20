About 66% of all TCF checking account customers had opted in to giving overdraft abilities on their accounts as of mid-2014, triple the average rate of opt-in at other banks, according to the CFPB's complaint. What's more, the bank in 2010 also held opt-in celebrations, the CFPB said: one to celebrate 300,000 opt-ins and another one to celebrate 500,000, with senior executives attending both. TCF's chief executive at the time of the 2010 opt-in rule even named a personal boat "The Overdraft," the complaint added.