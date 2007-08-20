|
|
Relevant:
|
2017-01-19 — thehill.com
In a wide-ranging hearing more than five hours long, Mnuchin was pressed by Democrats for details on everything from his thoughts on tax reform to his defense of foreclosures carried out by OneWest Bank while serving as its top executive.
Mnuchin also faced significant pressure over the fact that just one day earlier, he had to update his financial disclosures to include nearly $100 million in previously unreported assets, as well as a fund based in the Cayman Islands, a notorious tax haven.
But like many of Trump's picks, at the end of the day it appeared that Mnuchin could still rely on enough Republican support to win the job.
...
Mnuchin took many of [the] critiques head-on Thursday, defending his time as a bank executive and his work in the private sector. While Democrats highlighted individuals who lost their homes to OneWest, Mnuchin emphasized the efforts his bank took to help struggling homeowners adjust their mortgages.
source article | permalink | discuss | subscribe by: | RSS | email
Comments: Be the first to add a comment
add a comment | go to forum thread
Note: Comments may take a few minutes to show up on this page. If you go to the forum thread, however, you can see them immediately.