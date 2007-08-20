Mnuchin also faced significant pressure over the fact that just one day earlier, he had to update his financial disclosures to include nearly $100 million in previously unreported assets, as well as a fund based in the Cayman Islands, a notorious tax haven.

But like many of Trump's picks, at the end of the day it appeared that Mnuchin could still rely on enough Republican support to win the job.

...

Mnuchin took many of [the] critiques head-on Thursday, defending his time as a bank executive and his work in the private sector. While Democrats highlighted individuals who lost their homes to OneWest, Mnuchin emphasized the efforts his bank took to help struggling homeowners adjust their mortgages.