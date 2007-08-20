2017-01-20 — dailykos.com

``Raskin says that he already has grounds for impeachment--the fact that Trump hasn't even begun to unwind "tens or hundreds of millions of dollars" worth of foreign business interests. He has come to the same conclusion as a number of ethics experts and constitutional law experts from both parties--it would be a flagrant violation of the Emoluments Clause, which bars federal officials from taking gifts from foreign governments... Raskin knows what he's talking about. He's a constitutional scholar himself; he teaches constitutional law at American University, across the Potomac from his district.'' -- Let the fun begin...