2017-01-20 — ml-implode.com

``All I kept thinking was how nice it would have been if the media and others would have cared about what OneWest was doing back in in 2009 or 2010 or 2011... you know, when perhaps it could have been stopped... Obviously, we're now all concerned about OneWest Bank's foreclosure practices simply and solely because Donald Trump picked Steven Mnuchin for Treasury Secretary... his crime is being chosen by Trump, not foreclosing on too many homes while CEO of OneWest Bank. That's just the target on his back that's easiest to hit. ''