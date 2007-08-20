2017-01-21 — wallstreetexaminer.com

``The average bear market has lasted 50 months and dropped gold prices by 44%. The current gold bear market is already 63 months old. And gold prices have declined as much as 44.1%. Historically speaking, the turnaround in gold is very near... The average gold bull market has lasted 63 months and produced a 385% gain. That means investing in gold mining stocks today could generate huge profits over the next few years as gold prices rise.''

