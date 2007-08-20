2017-01-21 — bloomberg.com

``U.S. Treasury Secretary-nominee Steven Mnuchin has ventured down a well-trodden path in endorsing a strong dollar while actually preferring a weaker currency for now... At his confirmation hearing Thursday, Mnuchin tried to thread the needle... Mnuchin indicated there may be times when the view is the dollar has risen too far, such as now. "The currency is very, very strong," he said. "We just have to protect our U.S. companies so they're not forced abroad."