2017-01-21 — ml-implode.com

``There's only one reason that Betsy DeVos was nominated... because she has donated tens of millions of dollars to the Republican Party... period. Her nomination is about as flagrant an example of buying influence I've ever seen... Betsy DeVos is simply a gift to the GOP. Trump might as well have had her gift wrapped. Republicans like her because she'll be popular with their religious base who want government to pay for them to send their kids to religious schools or school their children at home.''