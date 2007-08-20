Instead, we're in a demand-side crisis like what we saw in the early 1930s with global oversupply. In such a situation, cutting taxes will only create even faster growing deficits and debt, not investment in new capacity and jobs.

Besides, does Trump really think a Republican Congress is going to just approve of massive tax cuts and infrastructure investments that raise our already out of control public debt, just as the debt ceiling has to be raised above $20 trillion?

President Trump was inaugurated today. I sincerely wish him the best of luck. But I have serious doubts that he'll last his first year without a major debacle and backlash.

At this point I would give the Trump rally through about July and then we could see one of those first, devastating bubble crashes that sees the markets down 30% to 40% in a few months.