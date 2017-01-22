2017-01-22 — dailycaller.com

China intends to carry out military exercises farther from its shores, the People's Daily, the main publication of the ruling Communist Party of China, explained, adding that blue-water drills like those recently conducted by China's aircraft carrier battle group will become the norm... "From now on, Chinese military training in distant seas will be routine," the People's Daily stated. ... A second, independently-produced aircraft carrier is close to completion; however, it will likely be some time before it is commissioned into the PLAN and deployed.

