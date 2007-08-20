home - news - sites - forum - about

Relevant:

2017-01-22dw.com

``Turkish lawmakers early on Saturday voted in favor of a set of constitutional amendments designed to substantially increase the power of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The 550-seat parliament approved the new 18-article constitution in a final vote with 339 in favor and 142 against... The measure required at least 330 votes to be approved and be put forward to a referendum, which is planned for as early as April. The pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP), the third largest in parliament, boycotted the vote. Nearly a dozen lawmakers from the party, including its leadership, are imprisoned on terrorism charges  for their alleged ties to the outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK).''

source article | permalink | discuss | subscribe by: | RSS | email

Comments: Be the first to add a comment

add a comment | go to forum thread

Note: Comments may take a few minutes to show up on this page. If you go to the forum thread, however, you can see them immediately.