2017-01-22 — theguardian.com
Does anyone believe that when Anglesey's aluminium smelter closed in 2009, and Lynemouth's in 2011, that the UK stopped using aluminium? Did it help reduce global warming for these operations to be transferred to less- regulated countries outside Europe, and for aluminium to join the long list of imported items?
Electric cars can look the same as today's models -- or they can be much more futuristic. They can also continue to be an object of conspicuous consumption, which campaigners will have to accept, aiming to encourage the use of eco-transport and not enforce some form of back-to-nature socialism via the back door. Electric vehicles, powered by solar generators, could reduce transport emissions to zero in tropical countries, which currently account for 40% of the world's population and will account for 55% by 2050.
