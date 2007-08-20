|
2017-01-22 — bloomberg.com
The Women's March on Washington, billed as a response to Trump's surprise election victory, eclipsed Trump's swearing-in as the most widely attended political event in the capital this weekend. It was mirrored by large rallies across the U.S. and in international capitals including Berlin, Paris and Ottawa.
The Washington Metro system began to experience crowded trains and lengthy wait times Saturday morning, with 275,000 riders by 11 a.m. local time. That was a sharp contrast to inauguration day, when metro statistics showed ridership of 193,000 riders by 11 a.m., which paled in comparison to previous inaugurations, including that of President George W. Bush in 2005.
