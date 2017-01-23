|
cnbc.com
The article and two similar pieces filled up a full page in the government paper on Sunday, and blamed Western democracy and capitalism for global troubles such as the financial crisis and populist movements in the U.S. and Europe. In this context, the editorials said, China could show the benefits of "socialism with Chinese characteristics."
"When you have a country like China whose growth is slowing with massive debt, with concerns of its neighbors as it moves to become more powerful, I don't know if it's the right time for China to be strongly promoting its system relative to others," Kennedy said.
