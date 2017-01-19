Indeed; though we note that proper health care reform would lower costs dramatically overall (perhaps by 1/3rd or even half or more). To wit, the U.S. currently spends about 18% of GDP on health care, which comes to $3.2 trillion; if this percentage was lowered (through cost-reducing incentive shifts) to a more reasonable (for modern developed countries) level of 12%, that would constitute a trillion dollars of savings. And these savings would inherently be most heavily felt by the non-rich. The devil is of course in the details, but the "eye" should be kept on the "ball" of the main benefit of health care system reform (more like "repair"); the non-rich won't miss that $2.8 billion when they are saving $1 trillion. Still, it's undoubtedly more fair not to have any cuts like this come before the cost-savings aspects kick in.