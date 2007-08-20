|
2017-01-24 — latimes.com
The nation's top consumer financial watchdog, who some Republicans want President Trump to fire, said Tuesday that the new Republican administration won't change his approach to aggressively hold banks and other financial firms accountable.
This month, two Republican senators called on Trump to fire Cordray, echoing the views of many GOP lawmakers who believe the agency's efforts have restricted lending and reduced consumer's choices.
Asked Monday if Trump was going to shake up the bureau's leadership before Cordray's term expires next year, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said "no decision has been made at this time on that."
