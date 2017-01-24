2017-01-24 — npr.org

``Peter Van Doren is an economist with the conservative Cato Institute, a free-market think tank. He edits Cato's quarterly journal, Regulation. NPR asked him if Trump's "75 percent" statement was realistic or if it makes any sense... Van Doren says if history is any guide, no president has been able to undo that many federal regulations. So Van Doren says it won't be 75 percent or even massive. "I think it's gonna be probably somewhere in the moderate to small range."''