|
|
Relevant:
|
2017-01-25 — dailyreckoning.com
``"The point I am making is, we don't have an open runway. We don't have a clean balance sheet to try some huge experiment along with an unfunded tax increase that will drive us deeper. Why? There is $800 billion in new borrowing this year alone. That is built in before one dime of Trump reform, infrastructure, etc takes place. It is $10 or $12 trillion over the next decade."''
source article | permalink | discuss | subscribe by: | RSS | email
Comments: Be the first to add a comment
add a comment | go to forum thread
Note: Comments may take a few minutes to show up on this page. If you go to the forum thread, however, you can see them immediately.