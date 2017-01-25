|
Dow Jones industrial average reaches new high, tops 20,000 level for first time (FINALLY, PARTY-HATS TIME!!)
2017-01-25 — washingtonpost.com
``The closely watched Dow Jones industrial average reached historic levels Friday, breaching 20,000 points for the first time in a week when President Trump began to put his agenda in place.''
