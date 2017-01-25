2017-01-25 — washingtonpost.com

``The closely watched Dow Jones industrial average reached historic levels Friday, breaching 20,000 points for the first time in a week when President Trump began to put his agenda in place.''

source article | permalink | discuss | subscribe by: | RSS | email

Comments: Be the first to add a comment

add a comment | go to forum thread

Note: Comments may take a few minutes to show up on this page. If you go to the forum thread, however, you can see them immediately.