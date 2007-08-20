To help Cohn avoid conflicts of interest as Trump's top economic adviser, the bank is letting its former president immediately collect about $65 million in cash and stock tied to its future performance. That's on top of roughly $220 million of Goldman equity he already held or was awaiting, as well as stakes in company-run investment funds, according to regulatory filings Tuesday. He must liquidate the holdings to take his new post.

Cohn is selling his Goldman stock as it trades near a record high on speculation Trump's policies will be a boon for the bank.

Cohn will also be able to defer significant taxes as he sells, assuming he plows proceeds into government securities or certain mutual funds. The extent of that benefit will become clearer when authorities release his financial disclosures for joining the government. He didn't respond to a telephone message left at his home.