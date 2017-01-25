2017-01-25 — cnbc.com

``Mar-a-Lago, the Palm Beach resort owned by the Trump Organization, doubled its initiation fee to $200,000 following the election of Donald Trump as president.'' -- They probably should have held off on this...

