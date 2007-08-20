Generally speaking, populist leaders get elected by telling the people what they want to hear, with little or no no concern as to whether their promises are possible or not. In most cases, their policies include fiscal stimulus, printing more money, and expanding the deficit, which emphasizes growth over the risks of inflation and deficit spending.

Populism always reduces very complex topics to simplistic ideas... like the idea that building a wall along the U.S. -- Mexico border will prevent illegal immigration into this country, or that our trade imbalance is the result of negotiating "bad deals."

The real answers to today's economic problems revolve around improving education and access to higher education, and fixing health care so it stops costing Americans as much each month as a mortgage on a $300,000 home. Cutting the funding to the National Endowment for the Arts or to Planned Parenthood won't accomplish anything positive for anyone, nor will building a wall along the border with Mexico or renegotiating NAFTA, whatever that even means.

We would add that fixing the monetary and banking mal-design is core to the true solutions as well (in fact, we'd put it first in the list).