A 1982 Government Accountability Office report on hiring freezes found, though, that hiring freezes implemented by Presidents Ronald Reagan and Jimmy Carter "had little effect on Federal employment levels."

"Because they ignored individual agencies' missions, workload, and staffing requirements, these freezes disrupted agency operations, and in some cases, increased costs to the Government," the report reads.

And while Trump's executive action makes good on a promise the Republican made on the campaign trail, his press secretary's claim that there has been a "dramatic expansion of the federal workforce" is inaccurate.

Total executive branch federal government employment -- not including uniformed military personnel and legislative and judicial branch personnel -- has dropped dramatically since the high point in the late 1980s and early 1990s when it averaged about 3 million employees. In recent years (such as 2009-2014) it has continued to decrease, at a slower rate, from 2.77 in 2009 to 2.66 in 2014.