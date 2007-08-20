|
|
|
2017-01-25 — latimes.com
The move would fulfill one of Trump's signature campaign promises: forcing police in such major jurisdictions as Los Angeles, San Francisco and Chicago to work more closely with immigration officials and demand local jails hold people who are in the country illegally, even if they were cleared of criminal charges.
Federal funding for those cities and counties could be put at risk by the order, as officials at the departments of Justice and Homeland Security review what types of grants could be withheld. Exactly how much funding would be stripped is unclear, and it could take months for the full impact of the order to be seen.
There is a very high chance this could be ruled unconstitutional -- the Federal government is not allowed to commandeer local government, let alone law enforcement.
