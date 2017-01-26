|
|
2017-01-26 — fortune.com
Higher prices because of increased labor costs and other expenses have led some consumers to turn to more at-home cooking. Grocery stores, benefiting from lower costs for the goods they sell, have been passing along the savings to consumers. Consumers are buying more goods online, pressuring demand for locations that are closely associated with malls and other shopping destinations where restaurants also operate stores.
As a result, U.S. eateries are seeing a slowdown in traffic. Research firm NPD Group earlier this month warned much of the same would continue in 2017: it sees stalled growth and says those cutting back on restaurant visits are doing so because they think prices are too high.
