2017-01-26 — washingtonpost.com

... the emptying of leadership in the management bureaus is more disruptive because those offices need to be led by people who know the department and have experience running its complicated bureaucracies. There's no easy way to replace that via the private sector, said Wade. ... "You don't run foreign policy by making statements, you run it with thousands of people working to implement programs every day," Boucher said. "To undercut that is to undercut the institution." Good luck, Rexie...

