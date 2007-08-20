|
2017-01-26 — marketoracle.co.uk
There is no way Trump will be able to achieve the 3% to 4% growth he's promising because workforce growth is declining as baby boomers shuffle into their retirement years in staggering numbers, more than offsetting the millennial generation entry for several years... Workforce growth -- from the natural forces of people entering at age 20 and exiting at age 63 on average -- is in decline into the early 2020s. After that, it only grows slightly above zero, at best, for decades to follow.
... We've simply hired back most of the workers we lost in the great recession! Those 150,000 to 200,000 monthly jobs numbers we keep seeing cannot last more than several months, at most. And when they suddenly drop to 50,000 (or less), that could be the shock that causes a sharp bubble crash of 30% to 40% into the fall.
