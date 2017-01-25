2017-01-26 — washingtonpost.com

``A draft executive order obtained by The Post suggested it's possible the CIA could reopen "black site" prisons overseas and restart a controversial interrogation program for terrorism suspects under Trump's administration.'' -- Off to a great start! We wonder if it is now occurring to Trump supporters that all they have done is enable a disturbed fascist narcissist to act as king and engage in all of his authoritarian fetishes (with the economy stuff a side note)...

