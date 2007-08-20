|
Spicer's initial statement appeared to be a step from the Trump White House toward House Republicans' controversial plans to create a "border-adjustable" business tax that would impose a 20 percent tax on all imports, from throughout the world, while allowing exports to be sold tax-free.
House Speaker Paul Ryan has been pressing Trump behind closed doors to endorse the plan, and asked if the administration is endorsing border-adjustment plan, Ryan spokesman Brendan Buck said: "One could certainly read it that way."
If used to fund the wall, the tax would also go against Trump's promise that Mexico would pay for the barrier, as its costs would be shared by overseas producers and U.S. consumers.
