2017-01-26 — wallstreetexaminer.com

``According to Trulia, investors flipping homes account for the largest share of US housing sales since ... 2006... Is this another byproduct of The Fed's massive monetary stimulus?''

source article | permalink | discuss | subscribe by: | RSS | email

Comments: Be the first to add a comment

add a comment | go to forum thread

Note: Comments may take a few minutes to show up on this page. If you go to the forum thread, however, you can see them immediately.