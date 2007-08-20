2017-01-27 — reuters.com

The U.S. Department of Labor removed a special website it created as a resource for current and former Wells Fargo employees on workplace issues, including whistleblower retaliation complaints, according to a U.S. lawmaker. Senator Elizabeth Warren, a Democrat, sent a letter on Friday to Acting Labor Secretary Edward Hugler after discovering earlier this month that the site, www.dol.gov/wellsfargo, read: "Page not found." Color us unsurprised.

