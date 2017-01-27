|
2017-01-27 — usatoday.com
Joseph Meli and Matthew Harriton and their companies allegedly lured at least 125 investors in 13 states to invest in a Ponzi scheme based on false claims of buying and reselling large blocks of tickets to Hamilton, Adele concerts and other high-demand events, the Securities and Exchange Commission charged Friday.
The alleged scammers claimed they had an agreement with Hamilton's producer to buy 35,000 tickets to the musical, and said they would use investor funds to pay part of the purchase cost, according to a SEC federal civil complaint filed in New York's southern federal district.
