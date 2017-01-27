2017-01-27 — usatoday.com

``The closing of Wet Seal's 171 stores would come just two years after the Irvine, Calif.-based chain closed two-thirds of its locations and laid off almost 3,700 workers, filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. Its goals then were to retrench, focusing on its best performing storefronts while bolstering its online site.'' -- Another one bites the dust...

