|
|
2017-01-28 — wolfstreet.com
This is the third year since the Great Recession when GDP growth dropped below 2%. The Fed's policies of eight years of cheap credit have entailed soaring debt levels among companies, governments, and consumers -- money borrowed from tomorrow that was spent today. Borrowing for productive investment is one thing. Borrowing for consumption is another: it boosts GDP but creates a debt overhang with no productive assets that generate income to service that debt in the future; that debt service for prior consumption then acts as a burden on future consumption.
...
This weird condition -- the magic world of QE and ZIRP -- has blocked the essential process of economic and financial cleansing back in 2009, but has also kept the economy from taking off afterwards. And so it's wobbling along, over-indebted and heavily encumbered, with nearly all assets overpriced, kept aloft below stall speed on a monetary wing and a prayer.
As the article mentions, inflation is also resurgent.
source article | permalink | discuss | subscribe by: | RSS | email
Comments: Be the first to add a comment
add a comment | go to forum thread
Note: Comments may take a few minutes to show up on this page. If you go to the forum thread, however, you can see them immediately.