2017-01-28 — washingtonpost.com
Of particular concern to some Republican lawmakers was a plan to use the budget reconciliation process -- which requires only a simple majority vote -- to repeal the existing law, while still needing a filibuster-proof vote of 60 in the Senate to enact a replacement.
"The fact is, we cannot repeal Obamacare through reconciliation," McClintock said. "We need to understand exactly: What does that reconciliation market look like? And I haven't heard the answer yet."
Several important policy areas appeared unsettled. While the chairmen of key committees sketched out various proposals, they did not have a clear plan for how to keep markets viable while requiring insurers to cover everyone who seeks insurance.
