2017-01-28 — theeconomiccollapseblog.com
We would never have gotten to 20,000 on the Dow if Barack Obama and Congress had not gotten us into an extra 9.3 trillion dollars of debt over the past eight years. Unfortunately, most people do not understand this, and the mainstream media is treating "Dow 20,000″ as if it is some sort of great historical achievement...
...
if Donald Trump wants to see Dow 30,000 during his presidency, then history tells us that he needs to take us to 30 trillion dollars in debt. Of course that would be absolute insanity even if it was somehow possible. Each additional dollar of debt destroys the future of ou
